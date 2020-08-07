Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Drop NSFW ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped their “WAP” music video, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The pair announced their new single earlier this week, before releasing the star-studded NSFW clip Friday.

The duo definitely didn’t hold back in the racy video, with Kylie Jenner, Normani, and female rappers Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana all making appearances.

Jenner shows off her enviable figure at one point as she walks down a corridor in a low-cut animal print bodysuit.

The musicians twerk up a storm while belting out the saucy lyrics.

“I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream,'” Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music of the video, according to ET.

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers,” the rapper added. “Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut.”