’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jorge Nava Files For Divorce From Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Jorge Nava is going single, officially.

TMZ reports that the “90 Day Fiancé” star has filed for divorce from wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko just days after their third anniversary.

According to the filing, the couple separated in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences for their split.

In March, TMZ reported that Nava had intended to leave his wife after finishing his prison sentence for drug charges, claiming that Arkhipchenko left him for another man while he was behind bars.

The couple originally appeared on season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé”, becoming an audience favourite, and tying the knot in August 2017.