The Weeknd Drops New Single ‘Smile’, Collab With Late Rapper Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD passed away in December but his music lives on with the release of a new single “Smile”, the rapper’s first (and, sadly, only) collaboration with the Weeknd.

The new lyric video for the single features an artist in his studio, painting a vibrant portrait of Juice WRLD as his voice is heard rapping, “I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile.”

The artist then works on a portrait of the Weeknd, who chimes in with his verse — “I just want to see you smile / Don’t Cry / Even though it means I gotta let you go / Dependent on you gotta learn to be alone.”

RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Album Is The Biggest Posthumous Debut Since Tupac And Notorious B.I.G

The Weeknd first revealed the collab was coming earlier this week when he posted a photo on Instagram of Juice WRLD, who died at age 21 after suffering a seizure in a Chicago airport.

After the video’s release, the Weeknd spread the news on Twitter: