Kelly Rowland Calls Out ‘Cancel Culture’ And Tells Fans To ‘Stop Tryin To Be God’

Kelly Rowland has had enough of people being judgmental.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 39-year-old singer called out “cancel culture” among her fans.

RELATED: Willow & Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss Cancel Culture In Juneteenth Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’: ‘Shaming Doesn’t Lead To Learning’

“In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times! Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others,” she began.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Believes ‘The Office’ Wouldn’t Work Today Because Cancel Culture Has Erased Irony

The former Destiny’s Child singer added in the caption, “So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below.”

Other celebs have recently addressed cancel culture, including Willow Smith and Ricky Gervais.