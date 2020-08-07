Matthew McConaughey And Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In ‘Off Songs, Song Off’

Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon showed off their musical knowledge during Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

The pair guessed the names of popular songs played with a unique twist by the Roots in a game of “Off Songs, Song Off”.

Fallon correctly guessed “Party In The U.S.A.”, while McConaughey failed to get “Joy to the World”.

The actor did get “The Gambler”, but it was Fallon who nabbed the last point by guessing “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” correctly.

McConaughey was on the show to promote his new memoir Greenlights.

The star spoke to Fallon about what he hopes readers take away from the book. See more about the release in the clip below.