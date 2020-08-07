Jennifer Garner Demonstrates ‘Genteel Refinement’ For Daughter’s Fifth-Grade Class Studying Colonial History

Jennifer Garner’s 9.4 million Instagram followers already know the “13 Going on 30” star is a social media superstar but she may have outdone herself with her latest video.

Garner shared a throwback video from May, when she volunteered to teach a Zoom lesson on “Genteel Refinement” for her daughter’s fifth-grade class to “close out their unit on Colonial history.”

Dressed in Colonial garb, including a white bonnet atop her head, Garner demonstrated the proper way to grip and open a hand fan before showcasing its versatility.

“This can mean ‘How do you do.’ This can mean ‘Isn’t it warm out.’ This can mean ‘I don’t want them to see what we’re talking about, but can you believe the bonnet on Mistress Patience?'” she says while briskly fanning herself.

She then illustrates how to properly “sink” and place the fan upon a table and then retrieve it, over and over again, telling her daughter and her classmates, “What a fun game in these times!”

Judging from the series of expression-free emojis, her daughter was unimpressed.

Among the thousands of comments the video generated was one from Courteney Cox, who offered three hand-clap emojis.