K-Pop Star Hongbin Announces He’s Leaving Boy Band VIXX After Controversial Livestream Comments

South Korean singer Hongbin is leaving the K-pop band VIXX.

Hongbin announced the news via his agency Jellyfish Entertainment Friday.

A statement read, “First, we express our sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and we are conveying sad news.”

Kim Won-sik, Jung Taek-woon, Lee Hongbin, Cha Hak-yeon, Han Sang-hyuk, and Lee Jae-hwan of ‘VIXX’ attend the 2015 K-Pop Festival at Prudential Center on August 8, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“On August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX. After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, we are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group,” it added, according to Metro.

“It’s planned that VIXX will promote as a five-member group in the future.

“We are very sorry to fans for causing concern with this sudden news, and we ask you to continue to love and support the VIXX members,” they said.

The news comes after Hongbin made controversial comments about fellow K-pop stars while drinking during a Twitch livestream in February.

Among other comments, he called SHINee’s “Everybody” “lousy.”

He has since apologized and said this week he was preparing to return to the gaming platform.

“I’ve been thinking that I want to be doing fun broadcasts again where we can laugh and chat while gaming together. Many changes have happened while I was taking a break from broadcasts. I’m still adjusting, so I’m a bit all over the place. I still don’t know how the broadcasts might change in the future as well, but I’m planning on doing broadcasts that you can comfortably watch while laughing and chatting like before,” he said, according to Just Jared.