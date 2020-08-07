Walk Off The Earth Drop New Feel Good Single ‘Farther We Go’

Canadian band Walk Off the Earth have returned with an anthemic new single titled “Farther We Go“.

The release follows the success of their gold-selling hit single, “I’ll Be There“.

“Our new single ‘Farther We Go’ embraces the magical memories and the innocence of childhood, and encompasses the challenges of being a grown-up,” said Walk Off the Earth of the new track.

“Life is indeed full of challenges and setbacks, but the importance of remaining hopeful and positive through moments of great difficulty is what shapes us as human beings. We really wanted to emphasize this, especially in the current state of the world.”

The band continues, “It’s the silver lining that allows us to continue to learn and grow, and it’s what brings us together. We want to celebrate how far we’ve come as humans, and how far we still have to go. Let’s use it as motivation to continue bettering ourselves and those around us. ‘We’re getting smarter, the farther and farther we go.'”

Earlier this year, Walk Off the Earth earned two major Juno Award nominations for Group of the Year and Pop Album of the Year in support of their highly anticipated No. 1 comeback album HERE WE GO!

The eclectic LP marked the band’s first major release in over four years, becoming their highest-charting effort to date.