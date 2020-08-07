Luann de Lesseps Reveals Why She Started Drinking Again After Getting Sober

Luann de Lesseps paid a virtual visit to “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday night, and faced a tough question from a viewer.

Host Andy Cohen read her the question: “You continually went on and on about your sobriety and now you’re drinking again. Was all this sober talk just for the cameras?”

“No! I had to be sober because I was on probation,” she explained, referencing her 2017 arrest for disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest during a drunken altercation with a police officer in Palm Beach.

“If I had a drink, I could go to jail,” she added. “That’s a heavy thing to live with.”

Following her arrest, du Lesseps voluntarily checked herself into rehab. During a 2018 appearance on “Today”, she told host Megyn Kelly that it was “good because I can’t drink, and really at this point, I feel like I’m almost allergic to alcohol because I can’t be like most normal people and have a glass or two of wine. I’ll drink the whole bottle and then I’m looking where can I get another bottle? It just doesn’t work for me. I’m just not wired that way.”

However, she now appears to be singing a different tune.

Admitting that the arrest was “was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through,” she told Cohen that when she “got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not and I felt in a good place and I felt I was back in the driver’s seat. Now I don’t have anybody watching over my shoulder except for me. I got through it, and thank God.”