Kristen Wiig Opens Up About The ‘Isolating Experience’ Of Going Through IVF

Kristen Wiig is getting very candid.

The former star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is in the new issue of InStyle and opens up about isolation while going through in vitro fertilization.

“As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff,” she says. “It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.

“It’s hard not to personalize it when you get a negative result. You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads. But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it. It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.”

The 46-year-old also looks back at her audition for “SNL”.

“I had never done anything like that before in my life,” she recalls. “They said it had to be five minutes, so I bought a stopwatch to use when I rehearsed to make sure I didn’t go over. [laughs] I was onstage like, ‘Hi! I’m going to talk in voices now!’ I heard laughter but you never walk out thinking you killed it.”