Bryan Cranston Says He’d Revive His ‘Breaking Bad’ Character ‘In A Second’ For ‘Better Call Saul’

Fans of “Breaking Bad” have been hoping to see Walter White make an appearance on prequel “Better Call Saul”, and although it hasn’t happened yet, don’t blame Bryan Cranston.

In an interview with Collider, Cranston said, “I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it.”

“I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go, and we’ll see what happens.”

Cranston admitted he’s also been eager to direct an episode of “Better Call Saul”, which focuses on the pre-“Breaking Bad” journey of attorney Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) but hasn’t been able to fit it into his busy schedule.

“I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available,” said Cranston. “But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.”