Luke Bryan Reveals Reason He Almost Didn’t Put ‘Build Me A Daddy’ On His New Album

Luke Bryan discussed his new album Born Here Live Here Die Here during an appearance on the “Today” show Friday.

Of the album’s postponement, Bryan said, “We were originally going to put the album out in April. It was obviously not the time to be putting an album out, so we just delayed the release until today.”

Because of the delay, three songs have already hit No. 1.

“It’s been pretty amazing. I will probably never release an album with three No. 1s before the thing comes out ever again.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan Promises To Meet Young Fan With Cerebral Palsy Once COVID-19 Lets Up

The country crooner also spoke about his new song, “Build Me A Daddy”, telling the hosts: “The beauty of country music is we’re able to talk about so many things in the whole scheme of life… It was a song that was so sad that I almost did not put it on the album, but then, after seeing how it affected people, I had to,” concluding, “I’m so glad I did.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan’s Wife Had A Run-In With A Turkey: ‘Al Attacked Me’

Bryan was then asked about what he’s been up to during the pandemic: He now has a “huge sweet corn patch,” and has been keeping busy by “checking off some bucket-list stuff” with his sons.

See more in the clip above.