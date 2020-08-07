Paul Bettany Gives Words Of Advice In ‘Uncle Frank’ First Look

Get your first look at one of the most buzzed about movies at Sundance.

On Friday, Amazon Studios released a preview clip from the upcoming drama “Uncle Frank”, starring Paul Bettany and “It” star Sophia Lillis.

“In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Bettany) is a revered literature professor,” the official description reads. “She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid ‘Wally’ Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) — an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank’s father — Beth’s grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.”

In the clip, Bettany’s Frank is having a conversation with Beth, giving her words of encouragement to embrace herself as she is.

“You’re gonna be the person you decide to be, or you’re gonna be the person everyone else tells you you are,” he says. “Cause you get to choose. You do.”

“Uncle Frank” is scheduled for release in time for American Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.