‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle Releases Short Film Shot Entirely On An iPhone In Vertical Display

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle has released a short film titled “The Stunt Double”, shot entirely in vertical display on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Chazelle, who also directed “Whiplash”, teamed up with Apple to share the video, which stars Tom McComas as the stunt double.

A description reads: “Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love.”

McComas has previously starred in films like “The Dark Knight”, “Euphoria” and “Sonic The Hedgehog”.

The film begins with the stunt double jumping off a tall building, but when his parachute fails to open he reminisces about all the movies he’s performed stunts in.

Composer Lorne Balfe, who has supplied music for the upcoming movie “Black Widow” and the new “Mission: Impossible” films, also worked on the flick.

Apple recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of Chazelle, the cast and crew discussing the film: