‘Outlander’ Co-Stars Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish Announce Diana Gabaldon Writing Foreward For Their New Book ‘Clanlands’

Back in June, “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish announced they’d be reuniting for a new docuseries called “Men in Kilts”, which follows the duo as they undertake an epic road trip through Scotland.

Inspired by their adventures, the pair will be delving even further in a new companion book, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Heughan took to social media to share some more exciting news with fans on Friday, posting a link to a site where the book can be pre-ordered: “So excited to announce Diana Gabaldon is writing the foreward.”

“Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe expressed her excitement via Twitter, as did the author of the Outlander books, Diana Gabaldon, who commented on Heughan’s tweet revealing she’d be writing the foreward.

Awesome!!!! — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) August 7, 2020

McTavish and Heughan also got together — virtually, of course — on Friday to discuss the book.

McTavish describes the book as being “like a confessional meets a road trip meets a death-defying experience.”

