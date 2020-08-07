Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Zoe Saldana And More Participate In Liberatum ‘Lifesaving Conversations’ Series

Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Zoe Saldana and more A-listers are taking part in some difficult conversations.

On Friday, global cultural diplomacy organization Liberatum launched a new digital series called “Lifestyle Conversations”, where each episode will be hosted by a different Hollywood heavyweight and focus on a tough topic like racial justice, forced displacement and mental health.

The first episode features actress Sharon Stone in conversation with Dr. Heval Kelli, a Syrian man who fled his warn-torn homeland and became one of the first Kurdish American cardiologists in the United States. The two talked about Stone’s activism, as well as the frightening circumstances Kelli had to endure while trying to leave Syria.

“I started to think about, perhaps I should apply my fame to something that had real meaning and value, and so that’s what I did,” Stone said, also mentioning her time in Africa helping to install clean water wells. “I carried clean water bottles to children that were drinking filthy water. And help the little toddlers. And they don’t even know what it is. They don’t even know what they’re having because they have never even seen [clean water]. When they put it in their mouth they don’t know what they’re having.”

Other celebrity participants include Zoe Saldana, Michael Douglas, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jeremy Pope, Chika, photojournalist Steve McCurry, Daniela Mercury, Rossy de Palma, Cauã Reymond, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar and Lee Daniels.

Throughout the online events, viewers will be able to donate to different philanthropic organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Feeding America, World Central Kitchen in the United States, The Trussell Trust in the United Kingdom, GiveIndia in India, FoodForward in South Africa, Ação da Cidadania, Amigos do Bem and Gerando Falcões in Brazil, and FESBAL in Spain. The series also supports UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

You can watch the first conversation up top.