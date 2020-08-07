Tegan And Sara Release New EP ‘Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes)’, Plus New Music Videos

Tegan and Sarah dropped some new music on Friday.

Actually, make that new-ish music, the sibling duo released their new EP Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes), featuring five reworked tracks from their 2019 studio album Hey, I’m Just Like You.

The artists and remixers include Matthew Dear, Shura, Tracy Young, Tim Mislock and Mija, with each putting their unique production signature on a completely reimagined version of the original track.

In addition, each new mix will be accompanied by its own music video, directed by the likes of Kimmortal, Stevan Cablayan and Tegan and Sara’s Tegan Quin. The videos can be seen below.

Meanwhile, check out the tracklisting for Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes).