Quavo Gifts His Mom With A Message From Kris Jenner And Two Birkin Bags For Her Birthday

Quavo made sure that his mom had a birthday to remember this year.

RELATED: Justin Bieber And Quavo Perform A Stripped Down Version Of ‘Intentions’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

The rapper took to Instagram to share a look at the gifts and surprises that he presented to his mom Edna for her big day on Thursday, August 6.

“Special Bday Message From Your Favourite Kris Jenner,” he said, posting a personalized video message from the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.

RELATED: Quavo Graduates High School Over 10 Years Later

“Happy birthday, Mama Huncho!” said Jenner in the clip. “I hope you have a magical day, and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna.”

In a second video, an overjoyed Edna can be seen watching the message, after which her birthday guests burst into a round of applause.

“Happy Birthday Mama. Love U. Swipe To See Mama Gifts,” added Quavo.

The lavish birthday bash included a giant balloon display reading “MAMA HUNCHO,” which served as a backdrop for a sweet mother and son photograph.

RELATED: Drake Joins Raptors Play-By-Play Broadcast To Hilariously Trash-Talk ‘Scrubs’ Justin Bieber And Quavo

The Migos star also treated his beloved mom to a pair of Hermes Birkin bags, as well as a Birkin bag shaped cake.