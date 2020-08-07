Britney Spears Reveals Her Skin Feels ‘Smoother Than A Baby’s A**’ After Wrapping Herself In Aluminum Foil

Britney Spears can’t go to a spa right now, so she’s bringing the spa to her.

The singer took to Instagram Thursday to share a short video of her new floral off-the-shoulder crop top, as well as revealing how her skin was feeling “smoother than a baby’s a**” after wrapping herself in aluminum foil and cling wrap.

Spears’ lengthy caption included, “I know we are all getting a little coo coo with what’s going on in the world. It feels like I haven’t been to a spa in years so I decided to create one at my house!!!!”

“I bought an electrical mat that vibrates your body, neck, back, and legs… it’s so cool!!!! Then I got honey, two of my favourite lotions, coconut oil, and baby oil, then I wrapped myself in aluminum foil and saran wrap!!!!”

The star continued, “I did this for an hour it was so awesome and my skin was smoother than a baby’s a**!!!!”

Spears then asked her followers for some tips, writing: “Ps. 15 years ago I had an experience in New York where they had an overhead shower that would sprinkle your body with hot water and fruit… yes fruit was involved!!!!”

“You don’t even have to get up … you just close your eyes and relax!!!! The antioxidants must have worked their magic because my skin felt great after!!!! I haven’t had an experience like that since then so if anybody out there knows where I can find a place like that again give me shout!!!! After coronavirus that’ll be the first place I go.”