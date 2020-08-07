Queen Elizabeth Named On British Vogue’s List Of 2020’s Most Influential Women

British Vogue has just released its annual list of the 25 most influential women in Britain and only one royal lady made the list – Queen Elizabeth.

At 94, the Queen is also the oldest on the third edition of the coveted list.

The magazine spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s speech earlier this year, uniting the country during quarantine, writing, “On 5 April, as the country grappled with fear and grief, Queen Elizabeth II made a television address to the nation, the fifth in her 68-year reign. Her pitch-perfect message, ending with the promise ‘We will meet again’, echoing the words of Vera Lynn, was watched by some 24 million people. Even in 2020 – a precarious year for the royal family in other ways – the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public.”

During her speech, the Queen said, “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

Other women to be named include Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Charlotte Tilbury, Vaccionlogist Prof Sarah Gilbert, Black Lives Matter activists Liza Bilal and Naomi Smith and broadcaster Emily Maitlis who interviewed Prince Andrew about his connection to Jeffery Epstein.