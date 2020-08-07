‘Pen15’ Is Going Through Some Changes In Season 2 Trailer

One of the most unique shows about middle school life is back.

On Friday, the trailer for the second season of “Pen15” dropped, giving fans of the oddball coming-of-age comedy.

The series, produced by the Lonely Island, features thirtysomething creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as 13-year-old outcasts dealing with the pressures of school and being young teenagers.

The trailer fins the duo navigating difficulties like young crushes, puberty and parents’ divorces.

Season two is set to premiere Sept. 18 with its first batch of episodes, with the second half of the season to follow in 2021.