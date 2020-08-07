Katy Perry Is A ‘Poopedstar’ From Baby Shopping

Baby supply shopping has Katy Perry exhausted.

In a light-hearted post on her Instagram, the pop star calls herself a “poopedstar” as she lounges in a grey hoodie and yoga pants in a baby supply store. She also cheekily tags the location as “I’ve Had It”.

Perry’s fiancé and the father of their unborn daughter, Orlando Bloom, commented in support of his partner with a simple “I love you”.

The singer previously opened up to People about her relationship with the actor and how having him in her life has helped her through dark periods: “Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable.”

The happy couple announced the pregnancy in March during Perry’s music video for “Never Worn White”.