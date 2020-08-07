Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared a sentimental Instagram post in honour of her boyfriend’s birthday.

The “Rain On Me” singer posted a selection of her favourite videos and photographs featuring her new boo, Dalton Gomez.

“hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u,” wrote the Grammy-winner.

One of the clips sees Gomez kissing Grande on the cheek, while another hilarious pic shows what the pair’s future children might look like.

The couple, who have been dating since January, have been spending time social distancing together in L.A.

Grande and Gomez first went Instagram official ahead of Grande’s 27th birthday last month.

The music star shared an array of snaps on Instagram the day before the big day, including a cute one of the couple together.

Meanwhile, the lovebirds made their first ever official appearance together in the music video for Grande’s duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”.