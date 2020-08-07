Joe Alwyn Shares A Snap From His Weekend Getaway With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are truly embracing their romance.

On Thursday, the “Harriet” star took to Instagram to share a snap of his weekend getaway with Swift in Utah, captioning it simply with a mountain emoji. He sported a casual white t-shirt and shorts ensemble while hiking amid a picturesque mountain view.

The post comes just a day before the “Cardigan” singer released a bonus track from her latest studio album “Folklore” which many believe to be a love letter to Alwyn. The song, called “The Lakes”, is still not available on streaming services, however the lyrics were published on Genius and fans could’t help but notice all the subtle references to the actor.

According to the lyric analyzer site, the lake is Swift’s song is a reference to Lake District, a romantic spot in the U.K., which could be a nod to that fact that her boyfriend is British. Besides that, the song’s bridge includes the line, “…with no one around to tweet it.” Swift has said multiple times in the past that she wants to keep her relationship with Alwyn private.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in her “Miss Americana” documentary on Netflix. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

If fans are correct in thinking “The Lakes” is about Alwyn, then Swift refers to him in the song as her “muse” and her “beloved.” In fact, many are also under the impression that he co-wrote two other songs off of “Folklore” which Swift put together while in quarantine with him.

The bonus track also goes on to seemingly reference Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun, the music executive she accused of purchasing her music catalog without approval.

“I’ve come too far to watch some namedropping sleaze tell me what are my words worth,” Swift sings in the second verse.

The couple began dating back in May 2017.