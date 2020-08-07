New ‘The Third Day’ Trailer Shows Jude Law, Naomie Harris Drawn To Mysterious Island In HBO’ Thriller

Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in “The Third Day”, an intriguing new HBO miniseries with a unique format, divided into two distinct parts, “Summer” and “Winter”.

Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, “The Third Day” is the first television project from immersive theatre company Punchdrunk.

The series’ first three episodes, “Summer”, follows Sam (Law), who finds himself drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, yet is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered. He soon discovers the island’s inhabitants practice secretive rituals that bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past, all experienced through the distorted lens of the present. As the boundaries between fantasy and reality separate, Sam’s quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

Naomie Harris stars in the final three episodes, “Winter”. Helen (Harris) is headstrong outsider who likewise finds herself drawn to the island in search of answers. As the lines between fantasy and fact are fragmented, Helen and her family become caught between the island’s splintered factions, culminating in a fractious battle with the island’s fate hanging in the balance.

“The Third Day” will make its debut in September at TIFF, and will make its HBO debt on Sept. 14.