Kane Brown Drops A New Version Of His Hit Single ‘Cool Again’ Featuring Nelly

Kane Brown is back with a new version of “Cool Again”, this time with a famous friend.

On Friday, the country singer dropped a remix of his critically-acclaimed hit single “Cool Again” featuring Grammy-winner Nelly who delivers a rap verse and backup vocals.

Besides that, Brown also released a music video to the song which is the perfect summer vibe as he sings on a beach amid picturesque palm trees.

Originally released in April, “Cool Again” was a career-high for Brown as it was his fastest-rising single to date on the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay charts. It was also dubbed a “sure contender for song of the summer” by Billboard.

Before his collaboration with Nelly, Brown also joined forces with superstars Khalid and Swae Lee on “Be Like That” which was the no. 1 most added song on the U.S. Top 40 radio on July 14.

Brown rose to fame in 2016 with the release of his self-titled debut album which came in at no. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album’s chart. This was followed by his LP called Experiment in 2018.