‘Ozark’ Showrunner Addresses Fan Theory And Reveals Big Spoiler For Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: Proceed with caution unless you want to learn a massive spoiler for the upcoming fourth and final season of “Ozark”.

The cast and producers of “Ozark” Zoomed in for a Virtual Paleyfest panel, and showrunner Chris Mundy addressed a fan theory that’s been making the rounds on the Internet.

In the third season, viewers watched the assassination of Wendy’s (Laura Linney) troubled brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey). However, because Ben’s death wasn’t showN onscreen, a theory emerged that Ben may not actually be dead.

Mundy, however, was quick to pour cold water on that notion.

RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Cast Struggling With Video Chat Is So Relatable

“I love the fact that people love [Ben] enough to come up with that theory,” he said, as reported by IndieWire. “I wish it were true. But it ain’t true.”

In fact, Mundy observed that the show’s high body count has become “a weird double-edged sword” for the show given the calibre of talent that “Ozark” has attracted.

“The deaths wouldn’t matter if the [actors] weren’t so good and they didn’t care so much,” Mundy admitted.

Mundy also teased that the stakes will be higher than ever in the show’s swan-song season.

RELATED: Netflix Confirms ‘Ozark’ Has Been Renewed For An Expanded Fourth And Final Season

“I think you’re gonna learn what they want their endgame to be,” he said of Wendy and husband Marty (Jason Bateman). “And they’re going to have to reckon with it a little bit… If they’re trying to [find] an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want. And, if so, what’s the version of it that they want?”

No word yet on when “Ozark” will return with its final batch of episodes.