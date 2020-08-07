LeBron James Wants His New Children’s Book To Help Kids ‘Go For Their Dreams’

LeBron James is already a basketball legend, a movie actor (Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck”) and Emmy-nominated TV producer, and now he can add “children’s book author” to his list of accomplishments.

James spoke with Parents magazine about the upcoming release of his first kids’ book, I Promise, which he hopes will help children “realize they can do anything.”

The father of three told the magazine that his goal with I Promise is to help youngsters become “confident in themselves and what they’re capable of. Kids just want to know someone believes in them.”

RELATED: LeBron James Calls For Everyone — ‘No Matter The Race’ — To Vote Donald Trump Out Of Office

He added: “If we can give them confidence and hope for their future, that changes everything for them. I hope this book can be that source of inspiration and that push they need to go for their dreams.”‘

Harper Collins

According to a press release on the website of Harper Collins, which is publishing James’ book, I Promise “reminds us that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today” and “has the power to inspire all children and families to be their best.”

RELATED: LeBron James’ Production Company Signs Scripted TV Deal With ABC Studios

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” James said in the release. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me.”