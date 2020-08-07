Andy Grammer Is Using The Grief Of Losing His Mother To Help Children Who Have Lost A Loved One

Andy Grammer is using his grief to help others.

After posting his number and a message to “text me” on his Instagram profile, one person sent him a message, writing “I volunteer at a camp for kids who have experienced grief. Want to get involved?”

Grammer personally responded through a voice note, excited to help out with Experience Camps. He was inspired after losing his own mother in 2009 from breast cancer.

Not only has he helped the 1,000 camp attendees, speaking about his loss has helped him heal.

“For me,” Grammer told E! News, “sharing my deepest pains makes it go away faster. It creates a vacuum for the other person to share theirs. And also, it’s just my reality. I miss my mom all the time. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to talk about her.”

Most recently, Grammer took part in this year’s virtual session where he also performed “Good To Be Alive”, “Give Love” and “Don’t Give Up On Me”.

“That was the first thing in my life that was really, really hard that I had to go through,” he told the campers. “It’s a very unique slash-not-unique-at-all thing to go through, but it’s intense. You learn a lot and it affects your day-to-day life.”

Grammer has kept the memory of his mom living on, through music like his song “She’d Say” and random acts of kindness.

In 2018, while at a tour stop in Boston, Grammer came across a group of women eating breakfast who reminded him of his own mom. He walked up to them and said, ‘Hey, you four remind me of my mom. Would you mind if I picked up the check? I don’t get to do that for her because she’s not in this life.’ One of them just started crying. She said, ‘I lost my son. He’s about your age.'”

Grammer has since changed the idea of “no pain, no gain” into his own mantra.

“Start to see the pain in your life as a gift,” he explained. “When you struggle through stuff, you turn into a higher version of yourself to get through it and you get to keep whatever you turn into.”