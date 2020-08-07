Maisie Williams Stars In Terrifying New Trailer For ‘The Owners’

Maisie Williams has found herself up against an even more chilling evil than the Night’s King.

The former “Game of Thrones” actress is starring in an eerie new horror movie, and it looks like the stuff of nightmares.

The official synopsis for “The Owners” says, “A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned.

“As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.”

“The Owners” arrives in select theatres and VOD on Sept. 4.

Williams most recently appeared in a music video directed by her “GoT” co-star Lena Headey.

In the video for “Miracle”, the actress and another actor play lovers, floating in an ethereal fantasy world until they suddenly come crashing together, an explosion of shattered glass cascading around them.