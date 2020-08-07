‘Woke’ Creators Discuss Black Identity And Artistic Obligation, Hulu Releases Trailer

In a recent panel, the co-creators of Hulu’s upcoming original series “Woke” discussed the racial themes of the series as Hulu released the trailer.

The upcoming Hulu original series “Woke” is inspired by the life and work of co-creator Keith Knight.

The comedy follows Keef, a Black cartoonist played by Lamorne Morris, who is on the rise to fame and success. An incident with the police causes him to question his work as a “Black artist” and as “an artist that happens to be Black” while he grapples with his newfound power to interact with ordinary objects.

In the discussion held at the Television Critics’ Association Summer Press Tour, co-creators Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, director Maurice “Mom” Marable and showrunner Jay Dyer discussed how the series looks at race.

Marable said that there is an internal fight with the work they produce, saying, “I would say the balance of being a Black artist and an artist that happens to be Black is always the creative fight.”

He later expanded on the topic adding, “Black artists traditionally not supported in the industry when you are doing something that is not conventional — your Blackness will come into play. Everybody on this panel has felt the stigma of that. They have been called not Black enough because we are not always in the world of Blackness and not always talking about Black issues.”

On the autobiographical angle of the show, Knight explained, “I have been doing comics on police brutality, but once it happens it to you, it’s different — it’s intense. It made me double and triple down on the work I was doing.”

While the show was produced before the pandemic and George Floyd’s death, the panel agreed that it’s a topic that is always relevant with Marable concluding, “The story has been told over and over again and hopefully we put a modern spin on it and people will learn something from it.”

“Woke” is set to premiere on Hulu on Sept. 9. Catch the trailer up top.