Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez And Sanoe Lake Reunite For ‘Blue Crush’ Reunion

The cast of “Blue Crush” had a virtual reunion looking back at the 18-year-old film all while supporting the Surfrider Foundation.

Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake spoke over video chat on everything from their favourite scenes to behind-the-scenes stories.

“I get emotional seeing your faces,” Bosworth said at the top of the call.

“There needs to be more movies with [‘Blue Crush’],” Rodriguez said. “Everything is so violent and crazy, there is nothing just fun.”

Lake revealed that all the girls who auditioned for the film had prove they could surf during the most “crucial” part of the audition process.

“I remember, you could hang,” she said to Bosworth. “You were out there, paddling around.”

“I bombed that,” Bosworth retorted. “I thought ‘There is no way I am going to get this.'”

