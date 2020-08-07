Ben Affleck To Direct Adaption Of The Making Of ‘Chinatown’ In ‘The Big Goodbye’

Ben Affleck is back in the director’s chair with “The Big Goodbye”.

The film is an adaptation of the book The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood, which is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Roman Polanski’s film “Chinatown”.

RELATED: Ben Affleck’s Kids Put A Giant Ana De Armas Cutout In Front Of His House — See The Hilarious Pic

The film won the 1975 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, four Golden Globes and swept multiple award shows with nominations for cast and crew alike.

Affleck is also writing the screenplay for the movie.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Spotted Carrying #BlackLivesMatter Sign At L.A.-Area Protest

The actor-director last directed a film in 2016 with the crime drama “Live by Night”. Next, he stars in the upcoming erotic thriller “Deep Water” and the historical drama “The Last Duel” where he is also credited as a writer.