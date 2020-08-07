Olivia Munn Gets Instagram ‘Real’

Olivia Munn is getting Instagram “Real”.

While other stars and influencers have been getting the new Instagram feature “Reels”, Munn is showing off all the outtakes from her “glam pics”.

“Took 300 glam pics and 298 of them legit look just like this,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#beautycampaignhereicome”.

She then shared the final product of her mini shoot.

Instagram Reels is a new feature much like TikTok that allows you to post 15-second multi-clip videos to music.