Timothée Chalamet Teases His Role As Bob Dylan While Making Return To Twitter

Timothée Chalamet has returned to Twitter after taking a few months off from the social media platform.

On Friday afternoon, the actor tweeted out a selfie of himself, followed by Bob Dylan lyrics and songs.

Chalamet is set to play the music icon in the film “Going Electric” that follows Dylan’s transition from folk singer to rock star.

“He not busy being born is busy dying,” he quoted from Dylan’s song “It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”.

He also shared the same song but from a “different era”.

James Mangold will direct “Going Electric”. He previously was behind “Walk the Line” and “Ford v Ferrari”.