Amanda Kloots Shares Photo Of Dedication To Late Husband Nick Cordero In Their New House

By Anita Tai.

CPImages
CPImages

Amanda Kloots, the dancer and wife of late Broadway star Nick Cordero, is dedicating a part of her house to him.

The photos on Instagram are of the new house she purchased with Cordero before he contracted COVID-19. One image includes a dining table built in honour of her husband with the words “Live Your Life” engraved – the title of his hit song.

Kloots writes of the move: “A sneak peak of our new house! I’ll do a full tour once everything is in. Yesterday big furniture pieces arrived and it was so exciting to see things come to life. I had truly been terrified about this move, but walking in yesterday was a huge sigh of relief.”

RELATED: Zach Braff Displays New Tattoo In Honour Of Late Friend Nick Cordero

View this post on Instagram

A sneak peak of our new house! I’ll do a full tour once everything is in. Yesterday big furniture pieces arrived and it was so exciting to see things come to life. I had truly been terrified about this move, but walking in yesterday was a huge sigh of relief. It is starting to feel like a home! I know Nick is with us too and is as blown away by the transformation as I am. I cannot thank @michellegersoninteriors and @beachwood_builders enough for all they’ve done to make this transition as happy and stress free as possible. The two leather bar stools are from @thomashayesstudio, our engraved LIVE YOUR LIFE dining table by @aronsonwoodworks and the dining chairs by @interludehome ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Canadian Tony-nominated star Nick Cordero died last month as a result of complications with COVID-19.

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s One Man Show To Be Released Posthumously

Kloots has her husband in her thoughts as she concluded the post with: “[the new house] is starting to feel like a home! I know Nick is with us too and is as blown away by the transformation as I am.”

 

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP