Amanda Kloots Shares Photo Of Dedication To Late Husband Nick Cordero In Their New House

Amanda Kloots, the dancer and wife of late Broadway star Nick Cordero, is dedicating a part of her house to him.

The photos on Instagram are of the new house she purchased with Cordero before he contracted COVID-19. One image includes a dining table built in honour of her husband with the words “Live Your Life” engraved – the title of his hit song.

Kloots writes of the move: “A sneak peak of our new house! I’ll do a full tour once everything is in. Yesterday big furniture pieces arrived and it was so exciting to see things come to life. I had truly been terrified about this move, but walking in yesterday was a huge sigh of relief.”

Canadian Tony-nominated star Nick Cordero died last month as a result of complications with COVID-19.

Kloots has her husband in her thoughts as she concluded the post with: “[the new house] is starting to feel like a home! I know Nick is with us too and is as blown away by the transformation as I am.”