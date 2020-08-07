Melissa Rycroft has never watched her season of “The Bachelor”, nor does she think she ever will.

On an upcoming episode of “The Bachelor: The Great Seasons- Ever!”, Rycroft makes the confession.

“I’ve still never seen my season of ‘The Bachelor’. I’ve never seen that infamous ‘After the Final Rose’. I’ve seen clips and stuff,” she said while adding that re-visiting the show is “weird, I’ll be honest.”

“It’s just really surreal, because it feels like a lifetime ago. It feels like I was a different person then,” Rycroft said.

In season 13, during Jason Mesnick’s run, Rycroft was the last woman standing. However, during “After The Final Rose”, Mesnick called his relationship with her off and went on to marry runner-up Molly.

The two are still together.

Rycroft has since married Tye Strickland.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons- Ever!” airs Mondays at 8 p.m ET on ABC.