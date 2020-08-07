‘Bloodshot’ Star Eiza Gonzalez Calls Out Fans For Misogynistic Tweets

Actress Eiza Gonzalez wants people to stop pitting women against each other.

In a series of tweets in Spanish, Gonzalez pleaded with her fans to respect women, noting that it is already difficult enough in the entertainment industry for women and that comparing them is not helpful.

Fans speculate that the tweets come in response to a viral meme that compares the dating history of Gonzalez and Latin pop singer Belinda.

A rough translation of her tweets reads, “I hope that in 2021 we will be cured of the coronavirus, but also of the terrible misogynistic mentality. In how difficult it is to get recognition for your own work because apparently nothing is ever enough, they put us to compete and above all our value is only connected to one man.”

Espero q el 2021 nos curemos de corona pero también de la terrible mentalidad misógina. En lo difícil q es conseguir reconocimiento por trabajo propio porque por lo visto nunca nada es suficiente, nos ponen a competir y encima nuestro valor solo esta conectado a un hombre. — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

Another tweet reads, “Hopefully one day we will reach the point where we value the women who represent us in all spheres for their own effort, effort and sacrifice because although they do not believe it, man is not God and no man creates a woman. The woman stands out and stands on her own.”

Ojalá algún día lleguemos al punto donde valoremos a las mujeres que nos representan en todos los ámbitos por su propio empeño, esfuerzo y sacrifico porque aunque no lo crean el hombre no es Dios y ningún hombre crea a una mujer. La mujer sobresale y se mantiene por sí sola. — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

Gonzalez continues, “And finally, no woman is better than another. And especially women who have the tenacity and guts to survive the contempt and attacks day by day in this and other industries deserve all respect. Warrior woman. Because from the day we sadly only have a disadvantage as a woman.”

Y por último, ninguna mujer es mejor que otra. Y sobre todo mujer que tiene la tenacidad y agallas de sobrevivir el despreció y ataques día a día en esta y otras industrias merece todo el respeto. Mujer guerrera. Porque desde el día tristemente solo x ser mujer tenemos desventaja — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

She concludes, “Please do not use me as an example to denigrate or minimize any woman. Never. Not her career, not her personal life, much less her physique. It is completely unacceptable. And it’s not something I believe in or want to be a part of. Thank you. Not to mention that making fun of or using someone’s features, complexion, or skin colour to minimize their value is absolutely wrong. Racism and classism is unacceptable.”

Porfavor no me utilicen como ejemplo para denigrar o minimizar a ninguna mujer. Nunca. Ni su carrera, ni su vida personal y mucho menos su físico. Es completamente inaceptable. Y no es algo en lo que yo creo o quiero ser partícipe. Gracias — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

Sin contar que burlarse o utilizar los rasgos, la complexión o el color de la piel de alguien para minimizar su valor es absolutamente erróneo. El racismo y clasismo es inaceptable. — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

The actress made news earlier this year when photos of her wearing blackface in a Telenovela when she was 15 surfaced. She issued an apology for the photos in a statement to Page Six.