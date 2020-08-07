Jared Leto Confirms He Is To Play Andy Warhol In Biopic

Jared Leto confirmed on Friday that he is set to play Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie.

In an Instagram post on the day after what would have been the artist’s 92nd birthday, Leto wrote, “Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. 😊🙏Happy belated birthday Andy 🎂🖤.”

He added, “We miss you and your genius.”

Warhol died in February 1987 from sudden irregular heartbeat after gallbladder surgery. He was 58.

Apart from being the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman, Leto has also starred as Joker in “Suicide Squad” and in “Dallas Buyers Club” where he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, Leto was announced to be playing Warhol in a biopic but the film was put on hold. While no new details about his recent announcement have been made, it is believed they are the same project.

The original screenplay was based on Victor Bockris’ book, Warhol: The Biography which both Leto and producer Michael De Luca share rights to.