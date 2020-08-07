‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Dedicates Amy Winehouse Cover To Naya Rivera

The star of the upcoming “West Side Story” musical film Rachel Zegler is dedicating her latest cover to Naya Rivera.

She covered the hit song “Valerie” popularized by Amy Winehouse on her YouTube channel. While the song was originally recorded by the Zutons, Winehouse’s cover of it is most known.

In a follow-up tweet about the cover, Zegler added, “the day i recorded this cover i had a dream about naya rivera and in the dream she laughed and just said ‘i’m doing okay’. i woke up in tears and remembered how she killed this song time and time again— this is for her, just as much as it’s for amy, and for you all.”

i tend to have dreams about folks after they have passed on, and always take it as a sign that they are safe. if you love naya like i do, i hope you find comfort in this the way i did. 🤍 x — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) August 7, 2020

Naya Rivera died last month while swimming with her son. Rivera was known for her iconic role as Santana Lopez on “Glee” where she covered “Valerie” numerous times.

