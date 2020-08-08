Louis C.K. Makes Surprise Appearance At Dave Chappelle Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle hosted another of his socially distanced “Summer Camp” comedy shows this week, held in a field in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Fans in attendance, however, were surprised to see an unannounced guest appear onstage: Louis C.K.

The disgraced comedian has been mounting a comeback attempt after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017, which he initially denied but eventually confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, C.K. is featured in a photo posted on Instagram, posting alongside Chappelle and fellow performers Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer and DJ Trauma, identified as the “surprise guest in the cornfield.”

For more than a month now, Chappelle has been hosting a series of shows he’s dubbed “Dave Chappelle & Friends: An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair”, which have also been nicknamed “Chappelle’s Summer Camp.”

While C.K.’s career has been sidelined, he’s been gradually trying to get himself back onstage, making controversial surprise appearances at comedy clubs and even releasing his own special (available to view on his website), “Sincerely C.K.”

His presence at Chappelle’s show shouldn’t be too surprising, given that the two are longtime friends, with Chappelle even defending C.K. in his recent Netflix comedy special “Sticks and Stones”.

“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident,” Chappelle joked. “He didn’t do anything you can call the police for. I dare you to try. Now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women. What the f**k is your agenda, ladies?”