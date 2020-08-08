Bill Maher Urges ‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans To Run For Office

Bill Maher welcomed guest Chris Evans to his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday, with the “Captain America” star promoting his new website A Starting Point, which is described as “a video-based civic engagement platform” designed to “create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate.”

During the conversation, Maher pointed to America’s “dumbed-down society” that has led voters to gravitate toward show-business figures such as Donald Trump, mentioning people like George Clooney and Ben Affleck as potential political candidates in the future. “Is that for you?” he asked Evans.

RELATED: Chris Evans Is Creating A Platform For Real Debate Between Politicians

Admitting he doesn’t “know enough” to run for office, Maher responded. “Listen, I’m not pushing you to run or not run, but I just want to disabuse you of this one thing,” he said. “I’ve spent a very long time in television talking to a lot of politicians… and you know a lot more than a lot of them do.”

Added Maher: “They are f**king idiots, a lot of them… There are no qualifications, and that is proven every day by the guy who is at the top of the world. He knows absolutely nothing. Don’t do it because you don’t want to do it, not because you think you know less than they do,” Maher said. “Because they don’t have to know anything, and many of them don’t.”