Ryan Reynolds Shows Support For AbleGamers, Helping People With Disabilities Play Video Games

Ryan Reynolds is throwing his support behind an organization with a worthy cause.

AbleGamers is an organization that improves the quality of life for people with disabilities by providing specialized equipment that helps them to play video games.

In a new video message, Reynolds is joined by AbleGamers COO Steve Spohn to spread the message about the organization’s efforts to assist disabled gamers.

“But full disclosure, he did offer to pay me the $278 million speaking fee that I’ve grown accustomed to,” said Reynolds, with the video quickly cutting to Spohn, who said, “I did what?”

“But I told him to take that money and shove it where the sun don’t shine,” Reynolds continued. “You just pay me in witty banter and side eyes.”

Reynolds then outlined how people can help. “AbleGamers has been helping people with disabilities in gaming for over 15 years now. They’ve helped thousands and thousands of people all around the world as an international charity. But there are still thousands of people that are waiting to get the equipment that they desperately need,” he added.

More information on how to help can be found on the AbleGamers website.