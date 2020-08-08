Orlando Bloom Says Relationship With Katy Perry Has Been ‘Roller Coaster Of Ups And Downs’

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his relationship with pregnant fiancée Katy Perry.

In a new interview with News Corp Australia, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star revealed that their journey together has been a “roller coaster of ups and downs.”

“I wish I could tell you that it was all joyful and happy,” said the actor with a laugh.

“But like anything in life that’s real, it’s taken its own course. It’s gone on its own roller coaster of ups and downs,” he continued.

The couple first began dating in 2016, split for a period of time and then announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year.

Bloom recalled first meeting the “Dark Horse” singer at Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes afterparty.

After revealing that he introduced himself to Perry while asking her for a hamburger, Bloom added that it’s “not by any means the kind of Hollywood love story you might want to hear about.”

The happy couple revealed that they are expecting their first baby during Perry’s music video for “Never Worn White”, which was released back in March.