Sources Say Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Are ‘Friends’ After Beach Day Together

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: (L-R) Actors Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner attend the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The rumour mill kicked into overdrive after pictures of Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper hanging out on the beach surfaced online.

While the pictures show the actors laughing and playing together in the sand, sources close to the pair have quickly shut down speculation, claiming that there is “no truth” to the suggestion that their relationship is anything more than platonic.

Speaking to Page Six, a source explained how “[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been forever,” adding that there is “no truth to anything else.”

The photographs also included an unidentified young child, who might be Cooper’s daughter Lea De Seine Shayk, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

Garner and Cooper starred together on the TV series “Alias” from 2001-2006, which explains why they look so comfortable together in the photographs.

They have previously spent time together at dinners and other occasions, along with their significant others.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.