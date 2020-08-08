Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughters During Birthday Celebration

It’s not often that Charlize Theron gives fans a glimpse of daughters Jackson and August, but the actress made a special exception for a unique celebration.

Theron shared a rare photograph of her children during a virtual party for her 45th birthday on Friday, Aug. 7.

The “Bombshell” star was joined by her closest loved ones for a fun get together on Zoom.

“My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” said Theron, captioning a screengrab.

“Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure,” she added.

August and Jackson can be seen laughing with their mom in the bottom right corner of the screen.

While recently appearing on Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast “InCharge with DVF”, Theron revealed how she “blew her daughter’s mind” by telling her that she’s dating herself.

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” she said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

The South African-born star also talked about the societal expectation that women can only truly find happiness in a relationship.

“I really do believe that women really make s**t happen for themselves, and I think this idea of relationships sometimes gets… society approaches it in a sense of, like, obviously that is something you need and want, and that really hasn’t been the case for me,” she added. “I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something in my life, it’s just not something I’m looking out for right now. I think that time will come.”