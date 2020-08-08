Cardi B Seemingly Compliments Nicki Minaj As A ‘Female Rapper That Dominated’

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a running feud but the “WAP” rapper seemingly just complimented Minaj.

While speaking with Apple Music, Cardi opened up about once high profile female rappers that have gone quiet.

“When I was younger, when I was eight… No wait, I’m lying. When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers. And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper,” Cardi recalled. “And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time.”

Adding, “And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”

Cardi, who released her newest song on Friday, continued, “you never, you never know if there is ever going to be a drought. You never know when people get tired of all the female rappers or people just stop… I don’t know, promoting them. Cause I don’t know what happened in that, in a time period. But there was none at all for a hot minute. So you just never know the prediction. Maybe there will be a lot. Maybe there’s going to be a time that people just get tired of it. And then there might be another rapper that just come and just take it over. You just never know, you know what I’m saying? We never know.”

Minaj’s last album, Queen, was released in 2018. She is currently expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty.

Minaj and Cardi met on set of Migo’s “MotorSport” video and ended up in a fight during a Fashion Week party 2018.