UFC Star Conor McGregor Proposes To Longtime Love Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor is cementing his love for his girlfriend of 12 years.

The UFC star asked Dee Devlin to be his wife ahead of her 33rd birthday.

The MMA champion announced the news by posting a photograph which showed Devlin, who is set to turn 33 on Aug. 9, sporting a huge diamond ring.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” wrote McGregor.

The fighter and his partner are parents to three-year-old son Conor Jr. and one-year-old daughter Croia.

Opening up about their relationship previously, McGregor told MMAFighting: “My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

He added: “For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We’ve been together a long time. She’s been through it all with me.”