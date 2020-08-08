Goldie Hawn Dish-Dances To OutKast’s ‘Hey Ya!’ In Hilarious Video

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019

Washing-up isn’t a chore for fun-loving Goldie Hawn.

The actress is sending fans a message about staying positive in the most hilarious way.

While doing dishes on Friday, Aug. 7, the “Overboard” star showed the world how even the most mundane tasks can become a good time.

“Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance!” wrote Hawn alongside a video which shows her knocking out some incredible moves to OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”.

“It’s all up to us,” she added

Also featured having fun in the clip are Hawn’s husband Kurt Russell and her 40-year-old son Boston.

Meanwhile, the family’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel makes a cute cameo, too.

Kate Hudson’s mom previously shared a video of herself shaking it on her mini-trampoline.

“Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching,” she wrote under the video of her working out to Dua Lipa’s “Physical”.