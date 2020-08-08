Forbes Releases List Of Highest Paid TikTok Stars

TikTok is a relatively new social platform compared to the other giants, but that hasn’t stopped its stars from bringing in the big dollars.
Forbes has just released a new list with the highest-earning TikTok stars, all of who earn over $1 million. However, that doesn’t just come from the platform but also merchandise, company partnerships and sponsored content.
Addison Rae Sterling, 19, lands at the top with $5 million. Her budding empire includes a deal as a global spokesperson for American Eagle, a podcast and a makeup line launching soon.
@addisonreit’s the excessive amount of blush for me♬ Money trees by kendrick Lamar – moonx_sounds
Charli D’Amelio, who became famous for her dances, comes in second at $4 million. She has a partnership with EOS and was in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus.
@charlidamelioTHANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH FOR 77 MILLION !!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕 dc @itsgabrielluis♬ Big Bank Dance Challenge – Gabriel Luis Pascual
Others on the list include D’Amelio’s sister Dixie (both sisters are pictured at the top of the page) at $2.9 million, Loren Gray at $2.6 million and Josh Richards, Michael Le and Spencer X.